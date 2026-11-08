Dissent within Trump’s team over Iran strategy

Disagreements within Donald Trump’s administration over the strategy in the war with Iran have deepened following the Republicans’ defeat in the November 3 elections. Vice President J.D. Vance has advocated a diplomatic solution, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports continuing the military campaign.

According to Axios, Vance has sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that he is “wrong about everything” regarding the war with Iran. The vice president has repeatedly urged Trump to negotiate an end to the conflict, warning that the war is unpopular among American voters.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote on social media.

He cited the need to end the war, high inflation, a return to the priorities of the “America First” policy, and a change in Washington’s relations with Israel as the main reasons for disappointment among Republican voters.

Trump acknowledges the political cost

Donald Trump has acknowledged that the war may have contributed to his party’s electoral losses, primarily because of rising fuel prices.

“I think that’s largely true because, in the short term, it raised the price of gasoline a little,” the president told reporters.

Trump, however, defended the decision to launch the military campaign, citing preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons as the main reason for the U.S. action.

According to the Wall Street Journal, tensions within the administration have increased over a dispute about whether military operations should continue. Hegseth supports maintaining military pressure, while Vance, Marco Rubio and other senior officials are calling for negotiations.

White House discusses three options

In September, a meeting was held in the White House Situation Room to discuss the political consequences of the war. According to the report, participants discussed concerns that publicly acknowledging continuing U.S. strikes could harm Republican candidates.

After the elections, Trump faces three main options: resuming large-scale military strikes, negotiating an agreement with Tehran, or maintaining the naval blockade and economic sanctions until Iran makes further concessions.

Qatari mediators are working on a draft agreement that would prevent renewed hostilities and potentially create conditions for direct talks between the United States and Iran.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon continues preparations for a possible resumption of large-scale operations. An additional carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are moving toward the region, which could increase the U.S. military presence by thousands of troops. Netanyahu had urged Trump to resume the strikes before the elections, but the president decided to wait until they were over.