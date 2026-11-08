The train tragedy in Urda must not become a political tool, Fiona Basolas says in a letter published by El Periódico. The author from Sabadell draws attention to the reactions following the incident and to the way the public debate is being directed towards the question of who is to blame.

“It saddens me to see that, in a tragedy such as the train incident in Urda, the debate is once again focusing on who is at fault,” Basolas writes. She notes that this is happening particularly on the eve of general elections, when each side blames the other.

According to the author, political disputes push into the background the people who have been directly affected by the accident. They include the families who have lost loved ones, as well as the injured people who are trying to come to terms with what happened.

A call for accountability, but also for attention to the victims

Basolas does not reject the need to hold those responsible for the incident to account. However, she insists that this must not erase the human dimension of the tragedy.

“I understand that accountability must be sought, but we must not forget the most important thing: the people affected,” Fiona Basolas writes.

In her letter, she warns that behind every news story there are families whose lives have changed forever. That is why, in her view, political reactions must not be driven by an attempt to attack an opponent or by the pursuit of political gain.

“A tragedy must not become a political tool,” Basolas concludes. The letter emphasises the need for public attention following the incident in Urda to remain focused on the victims, the injured and their families.

Sources: elperiodico.com