Tributes paid to Bulgarian soldiers in North Macedonia and Romania

The memory of the Bulgarian servicemen who lost their lives was honored with commemorative ceremonies in North Macedonia and Romania on the occasion of Archangel’s All Souls’ Day. The Bulgarian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Defense Katerina Gramatikova-Ivanova.

At the Bulgarian military cemetery in the village of Tsapari, Bitola Municipality, wreaths and flowers were laid at the monument to the fallen officers and soldiers. More than 200 Bulgarian soldiers who died on the Macedonian Front during World War I found eternal rest in the village.

A memorial service was held at the Church of St. George. Flowers were also laid at the monuments to Bulgarian officers in the churchyard. The ceremony was attended by Bulgaria’s ambassador in Skopje, Zhelyazko Radukov, the head of the Vasil Levski National Military University, Brigadier General Stancho Kaykov, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, cadets and members of military-patriotic organizations.

Tributes also paid at other military memorial sites

“The memory of our soldiers is an inseparable part of our national identity. It connects us with the generations that defended Bulgaria and reminds us that freedom, peace and security cannot be taken for granted, but are values that must be upheld with responsibility, wisdom and determination,” Katerina Gramatikova-Ivanova said.

A day earlier, the Bulgarian delegation took part in commemorative rituals at the monument to 193 Bulgarian officers and soldiers in the area of the village of Drenovo, Kavadarci Municipality. Wreaths and flowers were also laid in the area of the Bulgarian-German military cemetery in Prilep, as well as at the monument to the fallen Bulgarian servicemen in the churchyard in the village of Berantsi.

In Romania, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Naval Academy and military-patriotic unions took part in a military ceremony and a memorial service at the Mircea cel Bătrân International Military Cemetery near the village of Mircea Vodă.

Wreaths were laid there on behalf of the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Defense and the Naval Academy. The ceremonies are part of the commemorative events honoring Bulgarian servicemen who died and were buried outside the country.

Sources: bta.bg, otbrana.com