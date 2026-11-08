Sangiuliano: The government is driving Campania forward, while Fico is inactive

Giorgia Meloni’s government is the main driving force behind projects in Campania, while Roberto Fico’s regional administration has ground to a halt. This was stated by Gennaro Sangiuliano, the regional coordinator of „Brothers of Italy“, during the first meeting of the party leadership in Naples.

„The only things being implemented in Campania are those ordered by the Meloni government. Everything else is at a complete standstill,“ Sangiuliano said. In his words, the party must change its approach and more actively present the results achieved by the government in the southern Italian region.

America’s Cup, the stadium and „Albergo dei Poveri“

Among the projects cited by Sangiuliano are preparations for the America’s Cup regatta in Naples in 2027, funding for the „Diego Armando Maradona“ stadium and the renovation of the „Albergo dei Poveri“ complex. The Italian government has designated the America’s Cup as one of the major international events for which measures are planned to accelerate infrastructure and organizational activities.

In May 2026, Sports Minister Andrea Abodi signed a protocol with Fico, Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi and representatives of the organizers. The document provides for coordination between the state, the region and the municipality in preparing for the competition.

New attack on the regional administration

Sangiuliano accused the governing majority in Campania, dominated by the left, of being responsible for problems in healthcare, transport and the urban environment. He said that criticism of the regional authorities would intensify, including with regard to the condition of Naples.

Roberto Fico has headed Campania since November 24, 2025, when he won the regional election with 60.63 percent of the vote. He was backed by a broad centre-left coalition including the „Five Star Movement“, the Democratic Party and „Greens and Left“.

Sangiuliano became the regional coordinator of „Brothers of Italy“ in September 2026. His appointment marked the beginning of a more visible party campaign against Fico’s administration and the policies of the regional majority.