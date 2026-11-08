Scandal: Palestinian flag replaces German flag in front of the Reichstag

A Palestinian flag was raised on the flagpole in front of the Reichstag in Berlin after the German flag was taken down and thrown to the ground. Police temporarily detained three men linked to the action, and several investigations have been opened in connection with the case.

At around 11:15 a.m., a 22-year-old man climbed the 28.50-metre flagpole and put up the Palestinian flag. The German flag, which has an area of 60 square metres, was taken down in full view of tourists visiting the building’s dome.

“At around 11:15 a.m., a 22-year-old man climbed the flagpole and raised the Palestinian flag,” police spokesman Martin Halweg told “Bild”.

The flag remained up for more than an hour

On the ground, two men aged 20 and 32 watched the action and filmed it. The Berlin fire brigade arrived with an aerial platform to reach the man and take down the flag.

At around 12:30 p.m., the 22-year-old man climbed down from the flagpole on his own. The Palestinian flag remained in place for several more minutes before being removed. All three men were temporarily detained. The 20-year-old was later released, while authorities are examining the possibility of detaining the 22-year-old until the case is clarified.

Police have launched an investigation into the desecration of the state and its symbols. Possible violations of assembly legislation and unlawful entry are also being investigated. According to police, the 22-year-old said he had acted out of “solidarity with Palestine”.

Pro-Palestinian group claims responsibility for the action

The group “Peacefully against genocide” has claimed responsibility for what happened. According to “Bild”, it has also been linked to another action last year, during which a flag or banner was unfurled at the Brandenburg Gate.

The flagpole in front of the Reichstag is part of a national monument. Known as the “Flag of Unity”, it symbolises the reunification of Germany on 3 October 1990. The structure is not lowered under the usual rules for flying flags at half-mast, except on particularly significant occasions.

Wolfgang Kubicki, chairman of the Free Democratic Party, condemned the actions. “The perpetrators leave no doubt about their intentions: they want to sow discord in our country and trample on the free and democratic values of our republic,” he said.

The investigation is continuing. At this stage, the three men are being held as suspects, while the competent authorities will provide the final legal assessment of their actions.

Sources: bild.de