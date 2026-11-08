Herzog Gives Eisenkot the Mandate to Form a Government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave the mandate to form a new government to opposition Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot. The ceremony was held at the presidential residence in Jerusalem after the October 27 election failed to produce a political bloc with the required majority.

Eisenkot has 28 days to negotiate a coalition and present a government. The president may also grant him an additional 14 days. Until a new cabinet is formed, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government will continue to operate in a caretaker capacity.

67 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot

During consultations with the parliamentary factions, Eisenkot received the recommendations of lawmakers representing 67 seats in the 120-member Knesset. Benjamin Netanyahu was backed by factions with a combined total of 46 lawmakers, while seven lawmakers did not name a candidate. Despite the numerical advantage, this does not automatically mean a majority for the future government.

Netanyahu’s Likud won 27 seats, while Eisenkot’s Yashar won 21. The current prime minister’s bloc has 53 mandates, opposition parties excluding the Arab factions have 48, and the two Arab lists won a combined 19 seats. At least 61 votes are required for a vote of confidence.

Difficult negotiations over the future coalition

Eisenkot has several options, but each is linked to serious political disagreements. He may seek an agreement with the Arab parties, negotiate the participation of ultra-Orthodox factions, or discuss a national unity government with Netanyahu.

The participation of Arab parties is facing opposition among some of Eisenkot’s allies. Another point of contention is the status of ultra-Orthodox Jews and their exemption from military service. Eisenkot’s partners are calling for a more equal distribution of obligations for military, national or civilian service, while the religious parties are defending the existing exemptions.

Netanyahu called for a national unity government, but at the same time warned against a cabinet that, in his view, would include “supporters of terrorism.” Yashar responded that the future government would include only parties and lawmakers who accept the faction’s principles, including recognizing Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and destroying Hamas’s military and governing capabilities.

The newly elected lawmakers are due to be sworn in on Tuesday. If Eisenkot fails to form a cabinet within the allotted period, the mandate may be given to another candidate, most likely Netanyahu. If subsequent attempts also fail, Israel could head to new parliamentary elections.

Sources: apnews.com, en.globes.co.il, jpost.com