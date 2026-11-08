Democratic leader backs Pete Hegseth’s impeachment

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced his unequivocal support for the impeachment resolution against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In an interview with ABC News, he said he was “firmly behind” the initiative and expected it to receive very strong support among Democrats.

“The so-called defense secretary abused his power, undermined our national security and directed this reckless and costly war of choice against Iran, which has raised prices for Americans and made the country less safe. Pete Hegseth must go,” Jeffries said.

He specified that the issue would be discussed with his colleagues on Tuesday, when House members gather in Washington for the first time since the midterm elections. “I believe this resolution will have extraordinarily strong support,” the Democratic leader said.

Resolution could be reintroduced as early as Monday

Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky told ABC News that he intends to reintroduce a privileged resolution to impeach Hegseth as early as Monday. This procedural move requires House leadership to schedule consideration of the document within two legislative days.

Massie’s resolution contains eight articles of impeachment. Among other allegations, it accuses Hegseth of violating the War Powers Act of 1973 and continuing U.S. military operations in Iran without authorization from Congress.

The initiative was initially introduced in September, when the House was under Republican control. According to Axios, Republican leaders postponed the vote at the time, while pressure on Hegseth intensified following the party’s electoral defeat.

Trump defends defense secretary

President Donald Trump said he intends to keep Hegseth in office and described him as someone doing a “fantastic job.” The defense secretary himself called the impeachment effort a “scam” led by a “dissatisfied and defeated congressman” and rejected the allegations of wrongdoing.

Democrats won majorities in the House and Senate in the November midterm elections, but will take control of Congress in January 2027. If the House votes to impeach, removing Hegseth from office would require a Senate conviction by a two-thirds majority. According to Axios, reaching that threshold would be difficult even after Democrats take control.

Sources: abcnews.com, axios.com, apnews.com