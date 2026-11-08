Four Dead and 88 Injured in Train Crash in Egypt

At least four people have been killed and 88 injured in a collision between two passenger trains in the El Ayat area of Giza Governorate, about 52 kilometers south of Cairo. According to Egypt’s Ministry of Health, the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

The crash occurred between Kafr Ammar and Ar-Raqqaqa stations. Train No. 134, traveling from Giza to Fayoum, struck the rear of Train No. 2010, which was traveling from Cairo to Aswan, Egyptian Railways said. Several carriages derailed in the collision.

Of the 88 injured, 49 were transported to El Wasta Hospital, 29 to El Ayat Hospital, and 10 to Atfih Hospital. Seventy-two ambulances were sent to the scene. The bodies of two of the deceased were taken to El Wasta Hospital, one to Atfih Hospital, while the fourth body remained at the crash site at the time of the report.

Emergency crews and railway cranes have begun clearing the damaged carriages and preparing to restore rail traffic. Authorities said they were working to resume train services “as soon as possible.“

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has ordered a swift investigation to determine the causes of the collision and hold those responsible accountable. Egyptian authorities continue to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sources: apnews.com, skynewsarabia.com, thepeninsulaqatar.com