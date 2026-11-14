Ukraine introduces new power outages on November 14

Hourly power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine on November 14. The restrictions will range from 1.5 to 3 queues for all categories of consumers, while schedules for limiting capacity have been planned for industry.

The reason is the damage to the energy system following the massive Russian missile and drone attacks. “The timing and scope of the restrictions may change,” Ukrenergo warned. The company said that energy workers were working around the clock to restore the damaged equipment and networks.

Preparing for winter brings central and local authorities together

Against this backdrop, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with mayors and representatives of local authorities from different parts of the country. The discussion was attended by representatives of Kharkiv, Dnipro, Uzhhorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia, as well as acting mayors of Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk and Rivne.

The meeting discussed energy, airspace protection, internal security threats, communications and assistance for people who could face difficulties during the winter. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, heads of local government associations and the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council also took part.

“Preparing cities and municipalities for the winter period is a priority,” Zelenskyy said.

The president said that meetings in this format would be held regularly. According to him, real-time information must be provided promptly by the regions so that central, regional and local authorities can make decisions according to the situation.

243 combat engagements in 24 hours

The military situation remains tense. Ukraine’s General Staff reported 243 combat engagements from the beginning of November 13 until 22:00. During the same period, Russian forces carried out 44 air strikes, dropped 155 guided aerial bombs, used 3,023 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,775 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions.

The Ukrainian side reported attacks along several axes. The highest number of clashes was recorded on the Lyman axis – 14, and on the Kostiantynivka axis – 10. Seven attacks were recorded on the Pokrovsk axis, five each on the Hulyaipole and Orikhiv axes, and four on the Sloviansk axis. The figures were provided by Ukraine’s General Staff.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, epravda.com.ua