On June 12, 1955, diamonds were discovered in Yakutia

On June 12, 1955, diamond mining began in Yakutia.

The first major diamond deposit was discovered. Locals say that when God created the world, his hand stopped as it passed over Yakutia and poured riches everywhere in the frozen wasteland, located 8,000 km from Moscow.

The Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is the only region on the planet where diamonds are not only mined, but also processed: first they are turned into diamonds, and then into unique jewelry. 26% of the world's diamonds are mined in Yakutia Earth.

The Mirny quarry is the largest man-made pit. Its depth is 525 m and its diameter is 1,300 m.