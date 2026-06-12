On June 12, 1990, the First Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Federation adopted a Declaration of the Sovereignty of Russia.

This move was predetermined after Boris Yeltsin was elected Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR in May 1990.

After that, Boris Yeltsin went even further. In July 1990, he left the Communist Party, openly demonstrating his disobedience to the President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev.

The date was declared a holiday in 1992, and until 2002 it was called the Day of the Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation.

The declaration marked the beginning of constitutional reforms and the proclamation of the independence of the RSFSR. In 1991, the first presidential elections of the Russian Federation were held on this day, which were won by Boris Yeltsin.

By decree of the President of Russia Boris Yeltsin in 1994, June 12 was declared the Day of State Sovereignty. In 2001, the holiday received its current name and became a national holiday of Russia.

A significant part of Russian citizens do not recognize this day as a holiday, associating it with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

By tradition, on Russia Day, the president awards State Prizes to scientists and cultural figures.