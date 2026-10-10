On 10 October 732 the Franco-Burgundian forces under Majordomo of the Merovingians, Karl Martel inflicted a crushing defeat on the Arab conquerors of the Umayyad Caliphate. This marks the end of the Arab invasion of Europe.

After Charlemagne, the reconquista (liberation) of the territories conquered by the Arabs began, which lasted 760 years and ended in 1492. The Battle of Poitiers was a consequence of twenty years of Arab conquests in Europe, which began in 711 with the invasion of Tariq ibn Ziyad .

By Poitiers, Islam had conquered the entire Middle East, North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula. The Muslims penetrated into central France and began to threaten even Paris. This forces the city's majordomo Charles, de facto ruler of the Frankish lands, to act. In the battle of Poitiers, he has about 60-70 thousand fighters, and his opponent – the Emir Abder Rahman – with about 50-60 thousand. The two armies lay in wait for six days, and none of the military leaders decided to attack.

Christians give about 1,500 killed, and Muslim casualties are unknown. However, their leader Abder Rahman falls on the battlefield, which predetermines the loss.