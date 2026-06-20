How to protect children at the beach?

Children look forward to the sea, but for parents it is a challenge. How much and how can a child be exposed to the sun, summer viral infections, should ice cream be bought?

Advice for parents with children at sea is given by Dr. Almina Mazgaldzhieva, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

"A vacation at sea brings a number of benefits for the child's body, but it should not be perceived as treatment, said pediatrician Dr. Mazgaldzhieva in the "Minutes for Health" section.



According to her, the positive effect of a seaside vacation is primarily due to the active lifestyle that children lead during their stay by the sea.



"When we talk about the benefits of the sea, we are actually talking about the benefits of an active vacation, during which children run, play, swim, spend more time outdoors and less time in front of the TV, tablet or phone."



According to The specialist believes that the marine environment creates excellent conditions for recovery and hardening of the body.



"The benefits come mainly from the combination of clean air, physical activity, quality sleep and more time spent with family."



Summer is not a season without viruses



Although respiratory infections are more typical for the winter months, viral diseases also occur in the summer.



Among the most common causes are enteroviruses, coxsackie viruses and echoviruses. They can occur with fever, rashes, vomiting and diarrhea, which sometimes lead to dehydration.



Dr. Mazgaldzhieva emphasized that seawater is rarely a source of infection.



"Most often, infection occurs during close contact between children in hotels, playgrounds, swimming pools and other places with large crowds of people."



Ice cream does not cause tonsillitis



One of the most common myths among parents is that ice cream or cold drinks can cause tonsillitis.



According to the pediatrician, a causative agent - a virus or bacteria - is necessary for the development of an infection.



"It is possible that very cold foods and drinks may temporarily cause discomfort or irritation in the throat, but they are not the cause of tonsillitis or angina."



Be careful of the sun and dehydration



Prolonged exposure to the sun poses a risk of sunburn, overheating and dehydration, especially in infants and young children.



Children are more sensitive to high temperatures, as their thermoregulation mechanisms are not yet fully developed, and their skin is thinner and more vulnerable to ultraviolet rays.



The specialist reminded that protection is necessary even in cloudy weather.



"Up to 80 percent of ultraviolet rays reach the earth's surface even when the sky is cloudy."



How to protect children at the beach



Among the main recommendations for parents are avoiding spending time on the beach between 11:00 and 16:00, taking of sufficient fluids and the use of sunscreens with a high factor.



"It is good to use waterproof sunscreens designed for children's skin, which provide protection against both UVA and UVB rays, with SPF 50+."



Sunscreen should be applied about 20 minutes before sun exposure, in sufficient quantity, and renewed every two to three hours, as well as after bathing.



According to Dr. Mazgaldzhieva, children should wear a hat and light, light-colored clothes, and parents should not underestimate good hand hygiene.



Does sunscreen interfere with vitamin D?



A common concern among parents is that regular use of sunscreens can reduce the formation of vitamin D.



However, the pediatrician assures that this is not the case happens.



"Although sunscreens reduce the amount of ultraviolet rays that reach the skin, they do not block the synthesis of vitamin D."



In conclusion, the specialist emphasized that a seaside vacation is a great opportunity for more movement, games and shared moments between parents and children.