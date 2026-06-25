How often should we move if we work at a desk?

Office work seems physically easy, but prolonged sitting is one of the most underestimated health risks. More and more studies are linking a sedentary lifestyle with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, back pain, muscle stiffness and worse mental health.

The most practical answer, according to current data, is clear: a person should not wait until the end of the workday to “compensate“ for eight hours of sitting. Movement should be regular, short and distributed throughout the day.

A study by Columbia University Irving Medical Center shows that 5 minutes of walking for every 30 minutes of sitting has the best effect among the options studied. In the participants, this regimen lowered both blood sugar and blood pressure, and reduced the sharp rise in blood sugar after eating. Researcher Dr. Keith Dias notes that for optimal health, it is important to move regularly during work, and not just rely on a workout at the end of the day.

This does not mean that every office worker should interrupt their work with long exercises. Even short “motion breaks“ make a difference, if they are done systematically.

The most suitable regimen for an office environment may look like this:

every 30 minutes – get up from your chair and walk for 2 to 5 minutes;

if frequent breaks are not possible – at least 5 minutes of movement every hour;

after lunch – a short 10-minute walk, if the schedule allows;

during long meetings – standing up for a short time when active typing is not required;

during phone calls – walking or standing up;

when working in front of a monitor – briefly relaxing the shoulders, neck and back;

at the end of the day – at least 20-30 minutes of moderate movement, if during working hours a person was mostly sitting.

The World Health Organization recommends that adults limit sedentary behavior and replace it with physical activity whenever possible. The CDC recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, such as brisk walking for 30 minutes five days a week, and muscle-strengthening exercises at least two days a week.

The American Heart Association also emphasizes that prolonged sitting is harmful to the heart and brain, even in people who exercise regularly. According to the organization, even light activity can reduce some of the risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

The reason is that the body is not designed to sit still for hours. When you sit for long periods of time, your leg muscles hardly work, your blood circulation slows down, your glucose is absorbed less efficiently, and your posture worsens. This puts strain on your lower back, neck, shoulders, and eyes. Over time, stiffness, fatigue, and decreased concentration appear.

Moving around in the office doesn't have to be complicated. A few simple actions are enough: taking the stairs instead of the elevator, taking a short walk to a colleague instead of a chat message, pouring water from a dispenser further away, doing a few squats at your desk, or stretching your calves and shoulders.

Exercise after meals is especially beneficial. A short walk after lunch helps control blood sugar and reduces the feeling of drowsiness that often occurs in the early afternoon.

Experts warn that an ergonomic chair does not solve the problem by itself. Good posture is important, but it does not eliminate the need for movement. Even the most comfortable workplace cannot compensate for hours of immobility.

For people with chronic diseases, cardiovascular problems, severe back or joint pain, it is wise to consult a doctor or physiotherapist for a movement regimen. For most healthy adults, however, the rule is simple: get up often, move around briefly, and don't leave your body in one position for hours.

The best guideline for office workers remains a combination of two goals – regular breaks from sitting during the workday and at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. In practice, this means that healthy movement doesn't start after work, but between two emails, two meetings, or two phone calls.