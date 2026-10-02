Flu vaccine crisis before the start of immunizations

A crisis is looming with the supply of flu vaccines for national programs and for over-the-counter sale in the pharmacy chain, NOVA reports. According to the Ministry of Health, only nasal preparations for children have been delivered so far.

Immunizations in Ruse Region

In the city of Glodjevo, general practitioner Dr. Aydan Jiniev has not yet received the injectable flu vaccines. Only the preparations from the mandatory immunization calendar are available in his office. According to Dr. Jiniev, the information from the Ministry of Health states that the nasal vaccine will be delivered to doctors after October 5.

Serious interest from patients

The doctor says that there are many inquiries from people who want to protect themselves from seasonal viruses. Currently, 7,800 people are enrolled in his practice in Glodjevo. For comparison, last year, about 530 patients over the age of 60 were vaccinated, which represents nearly 10 percent of the then smaller number of people in the practice.

Reasons for the delay

The lack of vaccines in pharmacies is due to a delay in the production of the preparation itself for the Northern Hemisphere. Despite the situation, Dr. Jiniev reassures his patients that October is the most suitable month for immunization and there is enough time to administer the vaccine and build stable immunity.