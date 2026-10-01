"Medicus Alpha": The order for the hospital has not entered into force

The management of “Medicus Alpha“ stated that the order of the Ministry of Health to revoke the permit for hospital activities has not been officially received and, according to the medical facility, has not entered into force. They report that the hospital continues to operate, and the medical-dental center and outpatient care are not affected.

“The order regarding hospital activities has not been officially received and, accordingly, has not entered into force“, states “Medicus Alpha“. The management added that the decision can be appealed and that the medical facility will regain its permit in accordance with the law.

Discrepancy between the positions of the Ministry of Health and the hospital

The Ministry of Health announced on September 29 that it was revoking the permit for medical activity of the specialized surgical hospital in Plovdiv. The decision was made after inspections and a report by the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision“, which identified medical activities outside the scope of the issued permit.

According to the Ministry of Health, this involved actual treatment of several patients in various medical fields. The agency states that the activity must be terminated from the date on which the order is communicated to the medical facility. It can be appealed to the Administrative Court in Plovdiv within 14 days, but the appeal does not stop its implementation.

However, “Medicus Alfa“ claims that the order has not yet been officially served on them. According to the management, the hospital's activities continue to this point in compliance with medical standards.

Outpatient care continues

The “Medicus Alfa“ medical and dental center is an independent medical institution and is not affected by the order, the management states. Outpatient examinations and consultations, MRI and CT diagnostics, laboratory tests, gastro- and colonoscopies, cystoscopies and dental care are carried out according to the usual schedule.

The medical facility defines the decision of the Ministry of Health as illegal and states that they are victims of “personal bias and political games“. This is the position of the management, which has not been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

Checks after the death of a child

The case develops against the background of the investigation into the death of a 6-year-old child in April 2025. He died after a dental procedure under full anesthesia at the medical facility.

Two anesthesiologists and a dentist are accused in the case. The three have been charged with negligent performance of medical activity. The charges do not constitute an established guilt.

The next step for “Medicus Alfa“ is to appeal the order before the Administrative Court in Plovdiv, if the document is officially notified to the medical facility.

Sources: Focus