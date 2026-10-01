Co-payments and shortage of doctors are leading problems in the domestic healthcare system

High co-payments, shortage of doctors and insufficient coverage of medical services by the National Health Insurance Fund are among the main problems in healthcare, indicated by Bulgarian citizens. The data were commented on by sociologist Evelina Slavkova from the „Trend“ agency in the program „Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus“ on radio „Focus“.

39% of respondents identify co-payments by patients as one of the most serious problems. Slavkova linked this to the citizens' feeling that they pay health insurance premiums and receive a referral, but still often have to pay extra for medical care.

In second place is the shortage of doctors and medical specialists, indicated by 33% of citizens. The problem is more noticeable in small towns and villages, where access to doctors and specialists is more limited compared to large regional centers and Sofia.

Difficult access increases costs for patients

32% believe that medical services covered by the NHIF are insufficient. Thus, high co-payments, the lack of sufficient medical personnel and the limited scope of covered services are the three most frequently cited problems.

25% each indicate long waits for examination and treatment and difficult access to medical care in certain settlements. When patients have to travel to another city, this also leads to additional transportation costs.

„A huge need, a need for doctors, specialists, medical personnel“

According to Slavkova, financial difficulties can cause some patients to postpone a visit to the doctor. As a result, the disease can develop and lead to more serious conditions, she pointed out.

The problems are being monitored for four years

Among the other weaknesses mentioned are insufficient control over the quality of medical care and the insufficiently good functioning of emergency and urgent care. The latter problem is defined as serious by 8% of citizens.

„We have had the opportunity to measure these issues for four years“, said Slavkova. According to her, during this period, the problems continued to deepen in patients' assessments, without finding an institutional solution in healthcare.

Sources: Focus