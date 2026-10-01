Flu season begins: when to get vaccinated

The beginning of October is a good time for flu immunization, but it is not necessary to wait for a specific date. The most important thing is to get the vaccine before a person encounters the flu virus and before the start of the flu wave.

“The most suitable time is before a person gets sick. So the beginning of October, November - whenever a person has the opportunity to get vaccinated, they should not miss this opportunity“, said Dr. Kremena Parmakova, head of the “Surveillance of Communicable Diseases“ department at the Ministry of Health, to the Bulgarian National Radio. The recommendation applies to children, workers, pregnant women and the elderly, if there are no medical contraindications.

The vaccines have a new composition

For the 2026/2027 season, the World Health Organization recommends updated components against influenza viruses type A(H1N1), A(H3N2) and B/Victoria. The composition of the vaccines changes annually due to the constant changes in the circulating influenza viruses.

A novelty for Bulgaria is the possibility for people over 75 years of age to be immunized with a high-dose influenza vaccine. 50,000 doses have been provided for them.

“For the first time, 50,000 doses of high-dose vaccine are being provided. This means that the influenza vaccine contains four times more influenza antigens than the standard vaccine“, explained Dr. Parmakova. The higher antigen content is intended to stimulate a stronger immune response in older people. Last year, vaccination coverage among the adult population was 25 percent.

Free vaccines for children too

The 2026/2027 season is the first in which the National Program for Vaccination of Seasonal Influenza in Children for the period 2026-2030 is in effect in Bulgaria. It provides free immunization for children from 6 months to 7 years of age.

The program also includes children with chronic diseases from 6 months to 17 years of age. Among the specified conditions are diseases of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, asthma, diabetes, immunosuppressive and oncological diseases, with the specific assessment being made by a doctor. The Ministry of Health expects about 98,000 doses under the children's program – 50,000 injectable and 48,000 nasal vaccines.

When purchasing a vaccine from the pharmacy network, the “cold chain“ must be observed. The product is transported and stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees and must be administered by a doctor.

The main contraindication is a previous severe allergic reaction to an influenza vaccine or its ingredient. Egg allergy in itself is not an automatic obstacle to immunization. In the event of an acute illness or exacerbation of a chronic condition, the doctor may postpone vaccination.

Sources: Bulgarian National Radio