The Children's Hospital "St. Anastasia" in Burgas is already accepting and treating children with referrals from the National Health Insurance Fund. 25 patients with various diagnoses are hospitalized in the medical facility, the manager of the "St. Anastasia" Children's Hospital, Dr. Blagomir Zdravkov, told bTV.

“Among those admitted there are also more severe cases“, said Dr. Zdravkov. Since the beginning of August, about 3,000 children have passed through the hospital's offices, and the medical facility has already had its first discharged patients.

The main pediatric structures are working

Pediatrics, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric cardiology, pediatric surgery, urology, orthopedics and traumatology, as well as eye diseases are currently operating. The remaining units will be opened in stages after the negotiation of the new framework contract.

The hospital works around the clock. Until 5 p.m., admission is carried out through the diagnostic and consultative complex, and then on weekends there is an on-call office for outpatient examinations and emergency admission.

Among the patients are children with severe injuries and illnesses

A child with surgical pathology is recovering in the intensive care unit, who before being admitted to Burgas had been to several medical institutions and had undergone a complex operation. Doctors are also taking care of a child with a skull fracture, whose condition is stable.

Children are now also admitted in emergencies at “St. Anastasia“. However, the full financing of emergency medical care is still awaiting an agreement with the Ministry of Health. The issue is to be discussed during the visit of Health Minister Katya Ivkova to Burgas.

The hospital is moving towards full-fledged treatment

According to the management, the medical facility has the necessary staff for the activities it is currently carrying out. The selection of new specialists continues, with doctors from abroad joining the team.

The final structure of the children's hospital provides for 142 beds and specialized medical care in various areas of children's healthcare. The first hospitalized patient was discharged on October 2, after “St. Anastasia“ signed a contract with the National Health Insurance Fund. The medical facility is planned to serve over 220,000 children from Southeastern Bulgaria.

Sources: flagman.bg, btv