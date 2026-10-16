International Day of the Anesthesiologist: Pre- and Post-operative Care

In the operating room, the anesthesiologist often remains out of sight of the patient. However, their work begins before surgery and continues after it - with risk assessment, maintaining vital functions, pain control and monitoring recovery.

International Day of the Anesthesiologist is celebrated on October 16. The date commemorates October 16, 1846, when the first public successful demonstration of surgical anesthesia with ether was performed at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Dentist William T. G. Morton administered the ether and surgeon John Collins Warren performed the operation. The amphitheater where the demonstration took place later became known as the “Ether Dome“.

The focus in 2026 is on the entire patient journey

The theme of the 2026 International Day of the Anesthesiologist is “Before, During and After Surgery“. The World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiology emphasizes the involvement of professionals in all stages of medical care – from the first contact with the health system to treatment, recovery and follow-up.

Anesthesiologists work not only in the operating room. They are involved in emergency and prehospital care, intensive care, acute and chronic pain management, palliative medicine and procedures outside the operating room. According to the federation, strong and well-supported anesthesia teams are an important part of safe and coordinated medical care.

Safe anesthesia remains a global challenge

“Anaesthesiologists are specially trained to save lives in critical situations, when every second counts“, says Sheila Miaittra, Chair of the Intensive Care Committee of the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiology.

Along with the achievements of the specialty, the day also draws attention to inequalities in access to medical care. The World Federation points out that nearly 5 billion people worldwide still do not have access to safe anesthesia. This limits the possibilities for surgical treatment and emergency care in many countries.

As part of this year's initiative, the federation is organizing an international webinar marathon with five sessions and a total of 20 lectures. It discusses pre-hospital care, medical care during hospitalization, work outside the operating room and recovery after discharge. Thus, the International Day of the Anesthesiologist places the specialist where his real role is - next to the patient before, during and after surgery.

Sources: lemonde.fr