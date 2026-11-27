Milk and dairy products may affect certain markers of the immune response, but the available evidence does not support the claim that ordinary milk “boosts immunity” or protects against infections. The latest research points to a more limited effect – changes in specific markers of inflammation that depend on the type of product, the duration of consumption and the participants’ health status.

What the Study of Military Personnel Shows

A study published in 2026 in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN involved 160 military conscripts, 157 of whom were men. For eight weeks, they received milk-based drinks with different protein contents. One group consumed a drink containing hydrolyzed milk protein, while another received the same protein combined with the postbiotic Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus GG.

Differences were recorded between the groups in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein and calprotectin – markers associated with inflammatory processes. In the hydrolyzed milk protein group, the increase in C-reactive protein was smaller. However, the addition of the postbiotic did not provide any further benefit, and the proportion of participants with an infection was higher – 60.5% versus 34.1% in the hydrolyzed-protein-only group.

The authors conclude that hydrolyzed milk protein may help stabilize the immune response during physical and infectious stress. They emphasize that the results did not lead to improvements in physical fitness, recovery or activity, and that further research is needed.

The Effect on Inflammation Is Small

A randomized crossover study by a team from York University in Canada followed 30 adults who were overweight or obese and had cardiometabolic risk factors. For six weeks, the participants consumed three servings of dairy products per day – low-fat milk, skyr and full-fat cheddar cheese. They then switched to a diet with low dairy intake.

During the dairy-based diet, levels of the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF-α decreased, while levels of IL-4, which has an anti-inflammatory role, increased. The primary marker – IL-6 – did not change significantly. “Increasing the intake of mixed dairy products for six weeks favorably changed certain cytokines,” the authors write, but they describe the differences as small in magnitude.

This result is important because inflammation is part of the immune response, but it is not equivalent to better protection against viruses and bacteria. A reduction in a single inflammatory marker does not automatically mean fewer colds, cases of flu or other infections.

Not All Milk Is the Same

Studies of human breast milk show that antibodies and other molecules in it contribute to the development of infants’ immune systems. However, these findings cannot be directly applied to cow’s milk, which has a different composition and a different purpose.

The data offer a more measured conclusion: milk proteins and certain dairy products may modulate specific inflammatory processes, particularly in people with metabolic risk factors. This does not make them a means of preventing infections. The effect also depends on individual tolerance, since in people with an allergy to milk proteins or lactose intolerance, consumption may cause adverse reactions.

Sources: medicalxpress.com, sciencedaily.com