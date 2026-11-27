Physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness are more strongly associated with longevity than diet quality, according to a new review published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The conclusion does not diminish the importance of a healthy diet, but according to the authors physical activity has a stronger association with lower mortality than healthy eating.

Glenn Gaesser of Arizona State University and Robert Sallis of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana, California, analyzed dozens of scientific studies and meta-analyses. They compared data on dietary patterns, physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness – the ability of the heart, lungs and muscles to work for prolonged periods during exertion.

The difference between diet and inactivity

The lowest diet quality or high consumption of ultra-processed foods, red and processed meat, sugary foods, sugar-sweetened beverages and fried foods are associated with a 3% to 20% higher risk of death.

Among people who are almost completely inactive and spend most of the day sitting, the range is significantly higher – from 46% to more than 163% higher risk. Healthy dietary patterns are associated with a 4% to 23% lower risk of death, while among people who take around 11,000 to 16,000 steps a day, the risk is 45% to 67% lower compared with those who take between 2,000 and 5,000 steps.

“In every case, physical activity or cardiorespiratory fitness had a much stronger association with prospects for longevity,” Gaesser says.

Small changes also matter

According to the analysis, even a limited increase in physical activity may be associated with a significant difference. Among highly inactive people, adding 2,000 steps a day – approximately the distance of one mile – is associated with an approximately 25% to 50% lower risk of death. Increasing physical activity by just 5 to 10 minutes a day is associated with a 30% to 42% lower risk.

For comparison, doubling the average consumption of fruit and vegetables in the United States from 2.5 to 5 servings a day would be associated with an approximately 13% lower risk. Increasing the intake of whole grains and fiber to recommended levels is associated with a 6% to 20% lower risk.

The findings are consistent with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, according to which adults should engage in between 150 and 300 minutes of moderate-intensity or between 75 and 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week. Strength exercises are also recommended at least two days a week.

The review does not pit physical activity against diet

The authors stress that the results do not mean abandoning a healthy diet. They point out that optimal health almost certainly requires both a high-quality diet and regular physical activity, but when the goal is a longer life and lower mortality from chronic diseases, the available data provide stronger support for physical activity and good physical fitness.

The researchers also note a limitation of the analysis: much of the data examined was observational. This means that it shows associations between habits and mortality, but cannot by itself prove that physical activity directly causes a longer life.