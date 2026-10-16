Tuna over salmon: more protein, fewer calories

When the goal is more protein with fewer calories, tuna is the better choice over salmon. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's nutritional table, 3 ounces of cooked tuna contains 130 calories and 26 grams of protein. The same amount of Atlantic, coho, sockeye, or chinook salmon has 200 calories and 24 grams of protein.

The difference comes mostly from fat. In the indicated serving of tuna, they are 1.5 grams, while in the main types of salmon they reach 10 grams. This does not make salmon an unsuitable food. On the contrary, it is richer in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, and its fats are mostly unsaturated. Healthline summarizes the comparison as follows: “Tuna is the winner if you are looking for more protein and fewer calories per serving.“

The type of salmon makes the difference

Not all types of salmon have the same nutritional profile. For 3 ounces of cooked pink or chum salmon, the FDA reports about 130 calories and 22 grams of protein. So tuna's calorie advantage over these varieties disappears, but it still delivers more protein. The difference is greater with the fattier Atlantic, coho, sockeye, and chinook.

With both types of fish, the final result depends on the preparation. Baked or broiled fish without added fat retains its lower energy value, while frying, breading, and fatty sauces can significantly increase the calories per serving. The FDA notes that baked fish generally contains fewer calories than fried fish.

Not all tuna is the same

When choosing tuna, you should also consider the type. The FDA places canned light tuna, which most often includes skipjack, in the "best choice" category for mercury. Albacore, or white tuna, and yellowfin tuna are in the "good choice" category, while bigeye tuna is among the types to avoid due to the highest levels of mercury.

"Eat fish at least twice a week," recommends the American Heart Association. The organization lists salmon and some types of tuna among the fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The FDA advises adults to eat a total of 8 to 12 ounces of a variety of fish per week and not to limit themselves to just one type.

So the choice depends on the goal: tuna is better suited when looking for lean protein, and salmon - when omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D are a priority. Alternating the two types combines their different nutritional qualities and limits mercury exposure from the same product.

Sources: healthline.com