Bulgarian study proves that some antibiotics do not work against the causative agent of gonorrhea

A Bulgarian study shows that the bacterium causing gonorrhea is resistant to some of the antibiotics studied. This means that these drugs may not be effective against it, and the results highlight why accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment are so important. The team examined 38 bacterial samples received at the National Reference Laboratory for Sexually Transmitted Infections in 2024. About 63% were found to be resistant to ciprofloxacin, and all to tetracycline. None of the samples were found to be resistant to ceftriaxone or cefixime.

The study is a joint effort of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCID), the Center for Competence “ImmunoPathogen“ and CheckPoint Sofia. It was presented at the World and European Congress of the International Union for the Control of Sexually Transmitted Infections (IUSTI), which is taking place from 14 to 17 October in Prague. “The study helps us understand which antibiotics retain their effect against the bacteria and where resistance appears. In the samples studied, we did not find resistance to ceftriaxone and cefixime. However, it is important to continue monitoring in order to detect changes in time that may complicate treatment“, commented Dr. Iva Filipova from the National Center for Sexually Transmitted Infections.

In addition to sensitivity to antibiotics, scientists have also studied the genetic material of the bacteria. In this way, they have discovered various variants and changes related to antibiotic resistance. In some of the samples, deviations in sensitivity to azithromycin and reduced sensitivity to cefixime were found. These results are a signal for monitoring, but in themselves do not mean that treatment with these drugs is unsuccessful. All samples tested were from men aged 19 to 60. The data only describe the cases included in the study, they do not show how widespread gonorrhea is in Bulgaria or what the proportion of resistant infections is across the country.

For CheckPoint Sofia, participation in the study is a way for daily work with patients to contribute to better diagnosis and care. “People come to us with questions and concerns. Our task is for them to receive understandable information, research and support without judgment. The partnership with the National Center for Sexually Transmitted Infections allows us to contribute to the scientific data that helps to better treat sexually transmitted infections“, commented Elena Birindzhieva, Manager of CheckPoint Sofia.