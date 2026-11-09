People in Bulgaria live nearly 6 years less than the EU average

Bulgarians live an average of 75.9 years, while average life expectancy in the European Union is 81.5 years. This means a difference of 5.6 years when comparing the latest available data for Bulgaria and the EU. The country remains last in the Union on this indicator, according to data from the National Statistical Institute and Eurostat.

NSI data are calculated for the period 2023–2025 and show an increase of 0.3 years compared with the previous period. Average life expectancy is 72.2 years for men and 79.6 years for women. The difference between the two sexes reaches 7.4 years.

There is also a significant difference depending on where people live. Life expectancy in cities is 76.7 years, while in villages it is 73.8 years. By district, the highest figure was recorded in Sofia – 78.2 years, and the lowest in Vidin – 72.7 years.

For people aged 65, life expectancy is another 17 years. The figure is 14.7 years for men and 18.8 years for women. These figures are a statistical estimate based on mortality observed during the respective period, rather than an individual prediction for a specific person.

The demographic picture is also changing because of the growing share of older people. According to NSI, people aged 65 and over accounted for 24.3% of Bulgaria's population in 2025. Their share is expected to reach 26.5% in 2050 and 30.2% in 2070.

More years in good health, but also significant differences

Bulgaria performs better on another indicator – the expected number of years of life without limitations in daily activities. According to Eurostat data, in 2023 Bulgarian women had an average of 71 years of healthy life, while men had 66.3 years. The corresponding EU averages are 63.3 and 62.8 years.

This indicator is based on self-assessment of limitations in usual activities due to a health problem. It therefore measures a different aspect of overall life expectancy and does not mean that Bulgaria has a higher overall life expectancy than the other EU countries.

The topic was discussed at a national medical conference on longevity with international participation. The chairman of the Bulgarian Medical Association, Dr Nikolay Branzalov, said: “We must clearly distinguish between genuine innovations and unregulated products and questionable therapies that exploit people's natural desire for a longer and healthier life.”

In 2024, the highest life expectancy in the EU was recorded in Spain – 84 years, followed by Sweden with 83.8 and Italy with 83.7 years. In Bulgaria, the figure was 75.8 years according to Eurostat's methodology and reference year, while the latest national NSI data for the period 2023–2025 indicate 75.9 years.