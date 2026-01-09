New Road Terminator from Rezvani

When brute force meets military technology, the result is rarely civilized, but always spectacular. American studio Rezvani Motors has just blown up the automotive world with the premiere of the second generation of its iconic Rezvani Tank. This “road terminator“ does not just rewrite the rules of the SUV segment – it incinerates them with power up to four digits and an arsenal that would make even a secret agent jealous.

Although under the sheet metal hides the familiar and tough chassis of the Jeep Wrangler, the visual resemblance ends there. The designers have opted for an even more raw, broken silhouette that looks as if it came straight from a post-apocalyptic survival computer game. Massive panels and standard 37-inch tires are just the beginning. For those who do not recognize limits, an extreme package is offered with 40-inch “rollers“ and reinforced suspension, which turns any rough terrain into a playground.

However, the real show starts under the hood. The range of engines is more diverse than ever - from a reasonable 2.0-liter turbo engine with 270 hp to the environmentally friendly plug-in hybrid. But let's be honest: Rezvani Tank is bought for pure adrenaline. The top modifications rely on the powerful 6.2-liter V8 Hemi with a mechanical compressor, which generates a mind-blowing 1000 hp. With such power, this steel beast literally bends the asphalt beneath it.

Entering the cabin, we find a luxurious interpretation of the familiar Jeep Wrangler interior, dressed in premium leather. But this is not just about comfort, it's about survival. For the modest sum of $42,000, you can equip your Rezvani Tank with a personal security package, including a smoke screen, gas masks, and even door handles that shock with electricity if touched unintentionally. If you're worried about getting hit, the B6 steel armor or the ultra-lightweight composite shield will turn the cabin into an impenetrable fortress against automatic weapons and grenades.

Naturally, such engineering madness comes at a price. The starting price in the US starts at $175,000, but if you decide to splurge on extras like thermal imaging cameras, sirens, and full ballistic protection, the final bill easily exceeds half a million dollars. Well, security and road dominance have never been cheap.