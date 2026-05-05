The Czech automaker Skoda is preparing to shake up the electric vehicle sector with a new model that promises to end the era of prohibitively expensive electric cars. Just a few days before the official debut, the company showed the final outlines of the crossover, which will attack showrooms in the second half of 2026. With a starting price of around 25,000 euros, this “small big” Czech takes on the role of the most attractive entry ticket into the brand's electric family.

Built on the MEV+ platform, the Epiq shares common DNA with the expected Volkswagen ID.Polo and CUPRA Raval, but relies on Skoda's typical practicality. Despite its compact dimensions, the model offers surprising space, with its trunk reaching an impressive 1344 liters with the seats folded. The design remains true to the conceptual audacity - thin diode optics and massive bumpers, which give it the appearance of a true urban fighter.

Inside the cabin, the driver finds himself in a digital oasis with a minimalist 5.3-inch display in front of the steering wheel and a huge 13-inch command center in the middle. Oh, if only every budget car looked so technologically equipped! Higher trim levels will offer matrix headlights and semi-autonomous driving systems, which until recently were reserved for the premium segment.

The drive is provided in three versions, with the top version Epiq 55 having 211 horsepower and a battery allowing a range of up to 430 km. And for those who are always in a hurry - at a fast charging station you will need only 23 minutes to charge from 10 to 80%. Skoda Epiq is not just a new car, but a statement that affordable electric mobility is finally a reality for the European and domestic markets.