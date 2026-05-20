When, by how much and whether fuel prices will decrease in our country

Spring has finally stirred up the layers of the domestic fuel market, but the news from gas stations brings mixed emotions to Bulgarian drivers. If you are planning long trips during the upcoming holidays, your wallet will react in a fundamentally different way depending on what fuel the engine under the hood of your car requires. World markets and domestic dynamics dictate an interesting scenario in which one main fuel is decreasing in price, while the other is persistently creeping up.

Diesel has become the pleasant surprise of the month

Heavy fuel has registered a noticeable and consistent decrease. In recent weeks alone, the average price at the pumps in our country has fallen to levels of around 1.74 euros per liter, which is the lowest value since the beginning of April. To the delight of diesel drivers, the trend of a gradual price decline of 1-2 cents per week continues under the pressure of weakening global demand for middle distillates and the stabilization of oil markets. Industry experts expect that by the start of the active summer season, heavy fuel may lose a little more of its value, remaining in stable and more affordable positions.

However, the reality is completely different for fans of traditional A95 gasoline

While diesel units enjoy cheaper mileage, gasoline versions are experiencing a slight price shock. The price of mass gasoline has increased by about 2% in a month and is currently confidently chasing the level of 1.54 euros per liter. This pressure is a classic seasonal phenomenon - with the warming of the weather, car traffic throughout Europe increases sharply, which automatically shoots gasoline consumption up. The forecasts here do not promise a quick decrease in price, with the more likely scenario being a plateau or minimal cosmetic adjustments upwards as the hot summer months enter.

For people who have opted for economical transportation with propane-butane (LPG), the news is moderately optimistic

Autogas has demonstrated enviable calm and even a slight decline, with its average retail price hovering around 0.78 - 0.80 euros per liter. Since propane-butane is strongly tied to seasonal heating energy consumption, which is already in the past, supply currently exceeds demand. This gives serious grounds to believe that in the coming weeks the blue fuel will remain stable at these affordable levels, and additional decreases of another 1-2 cents may be reported at individual sites.

Forecast

Despite local price fluctuations, official authorities and industry organizations reassure that the market in our country is fully secured in terms of logistics and availability. There is absolutely no risk of a shortage of gasoline, diesel or propane-butane in the country. The war on gas stations will continue to be waged at the retail level, as smaller and independent retail chains have already started to lower prices more aggressively than the big players, which gives alert drivers an excellent chance to save a few euros by properly planning their refueling stops.