We present to you first the all new supercar Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Hamburg, Germany. mobile.bg team from the event site.

The new all-electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is no longer just a concept, but a technological “killer“ of records that redefines the concept of dynamics. Based on the completely new AMG.EA (AMG Electric Architecture), this model was designed with one single goal: to bring the spirit of Affalterbach into the era of high-voltage mobility, without compromising on emotion. Our team was one of the first to get up close and personal with the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

​From the heaps of information that Mercedes engineers have showered us with, we are trying to tell you about the most interesting innovations in the model. The main thing is that at the heart of this engineering miracle lies a revolutionary drive configuration. For the first time, three Axial Flux electric motors, developed by the subsidiary YASA, are used in a serial electric vehicle. Unlike the widely used radial motors, these are significantly lighter, more compact and have a higher power density.

The configuration includes one motor on the front axle and two on the rear, providing a system power of an impressive 1169 hp (860 kW). Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 2.1 seconds, and the 200 km/h limit is overcome in a phenomenal 6.4 seconds. For moments when the absolute maximum is needed, the "Extra Boost" function is provided, which provides an additional 150 hp within one minute.

The battery is a true masterpiece of technology and is directly inspired by Mercedes-AMG's experience in Formula 1. It is built from 2,660 high-performance cylindrical cells with a height of 105 mm, distributed in 18 modules. With a net capacity of 106 kWh, the battery is integrated directly into the body, becoming a supporting element that improves the vehicle's torsional rigidity.

Thanks to the 800-volt architecture and the advanced direct cell cooling system, the car supports extreme charging levels – up to 600 kW peak power. This allows for the addition of 460 km of range in just 10 minutes at the charging station, and the standard cycle from 10% to 80% is completed in a record 11 minutes.

​Despite the huge battery weighing 640 kg, the total weight of the car is limited to 2,460 kg thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber and light alloys. The aerodynamics have been optimized to perfection, allowing a range of up to 700 km on the WLTP cycle.

During tests on the Italian “Nardo“ track, the Concept AMG GT XX prototype proved the durability of these components, covering 5,480 km in 24 hours while maintaining an extremely high average speed – an achievement that until recently was considered impossible for an electric car.

​Otherwise, visually, as is clear from the photos, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe relies on an aggressive design with a "One-Bow" silhouette and active aerodynamic elements. The specific LED graphics, reminiscent of the legendary C 111, give the car an extremely futuristic look.

Inside, the coupe is completely driver-oriented, combining luxury with minimalism and using innovative materials such as Labfiber (an alternative to leather based on recycled tires from GT3 races). This car doesn't just compete with the Porsche Taycan – it marks the beginning of a new era in which electric propulsion is a tool for peak performance, not a limitation.

Mercedes-AMG has not yet announced the final price lists. However, based on its positioning compared to direct competitors and the brand's previous models, we can draw a very clear picture. The base price for Europe is expected to start at around 230,000 – 250,000 euros.

For comparison, the current hybrid flagship Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance starts at approximately 200,000 euros, and the direct competitor Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (which is the main target of this model) starts at around 240,000 euros.

​What determines this price:

​Ultra-exclusive platform: This is not an adapted EQS, but the first model of the all-new AMG.EA architecture, developed specifically for high performance.

​Expensive motor technology: Axial electric motors from YASA are significantly more expensive to produce than standard ones, but offer an unrivaled power-to-weight ratio.

​Limited series: A special "Edition 1" version with full equipment is expected to be offered at the beginning, the price of which will probably exceed 300,000 euros. ​The first deliveries to customers are planned for the fall of 2026, and shortly after the premiere, at the end of May, the official configurators will be opened, where we will see the exact amounts down to the cent. But one thing is clear even before this car has officially set foot on the asphalt - this is the new electric king!