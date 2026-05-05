On May 19, Mercedes-Benz will take the lid off a true electric explosion that promises to send everything we've known about powerful sedans into history. The new AMG GT Berlina is not just another battery on wheels - it's a radical turn in the fate of the Affalterbach division. Forget about the kinship with its gasoline namesake; we're talking about a completely new breed based on the AMG.EA platform, which is designed with one single goal in mind: relentless speed.

Underneath the futuristic body panels lies a technological “heart” that takes your breath away. The total power will exceed the psychological limit of 1000 horsepower, and the top modifications aim for a mind-blowing 1360 hp. This power is generated by revolutionary axial electric motors - they are as compact as a shoebox, but bite the asphalt with the fury of a real predator. With a drag coefficient of just 0.198, this “monster“ literally cuts through the air, becoming one of the most aerodynamic production cars on the planet.

The design is a bold translation of the Vision One-Eleven concept into the language of mass production. The front is adorned with headlights that integrate three-pointed stars - a detail that is unmistakable. Entering the cabin, you will feel more like you are in a command center than in a car. Three huge screens dominate the front panel, and the carbon fiber central tunnel reminds you that you are sitting in a racing car, albeit with four seats. In the back, passengers enjoy individual luxury that would put even the business class of leading airlines to shame.

If you're worried that electric power will take the soul out of an AMG, the engineers have an answer for you. The car has a special sound system that doesn't just mimic the classic 4.0-liter V8 biturbo, but simulates everything - from gear changes to the characteristic "crack" and vibrations of a real combustion engine. So the emotion remains intact, even when you're driving on electricity.

Practicality hasn't been sacrificed on the altar of speed either. A range of 630 km according to the WLTP standard ensures that you won't be living from charger to charger. And when you do stop for "fuel", the system maintains a charge of up to 400 kW - this means that by the time you drink a quick espresso in 15 minutes, the battery will already be 80%. The Mercedes AMG GT Berlina is not just a new model, it is the thunderous beginning of a new, all-electric era for fans of high adrenaline.