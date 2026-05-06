Why Textile Replaced Leather in the Most Luxurious BMW

When it comes to luxury, German engineers at BMW have always been masters of detail, but the interior of the prestigious BMW 7 Series (G70) hides an extra that borders on the magic of haute couture. Forget about heated seats or massage functions – the real star here is the Cashmere Wool material. Yes, you heard it right: for the first time in the modern industry, an automaker is offering upholstery made of pure cashmere combined with the finest merino wool.

This option is part of the BMW Individual package and is aimed at people who find leather interiors too cold or too ordinary. Cashmere was not chosen only for its mind-blowing softness that caresses the senses. This material has unique thermoregulatory properties – it stays cool on hot summer days and retains cozy warmth in winter, breathing much more naturally than any processed animal skin.

If you could feel how this textile literally “hugs“ the body, you would immediately understand why BMW bet on it in its flagship. The texture is silky, and visually the interior begins to resemble a VIP box in a luxury theater or a living room in an Alpine chalet. In addition, woolen threads are naturally resistant to dirt and have incredible strength, which refutes the myth that textiles are less durable than leather.

Interestingly, this extra is extremely rare on the roads, as most customers habitually choose traditional Merino leather. But the cashmere interior is a symbol of “quiet luxury“ - it does not scream wealth, but whispers it through touch. If you have the chance to board such a “week”, take a second to run your hand over the seats. It's proof that in the age of digital screens and artificial intelligence, the highest form of prestige still lies in nature and craftsmanship.