KIA launches the "small Sportage with ICE for Europe

The Korean giant KIA is once again shuffling the cards on the European market, this time betting on one of its world bestsellers. It's official: the new Seltos is landing on the Old Continent, marking the end of the era of narrowly regional models. Following in the footsteps of the global K4, this compact player comes to prove that the unification of the brand's range is not just a strategy, but a real leap in quality and technology. The first prices have already surfaced in Sweden, and the rest of Europe is holding its breath waiting for this "small Sportage", which promises serious domestic competition.

Its vision is definitely respectful! Forget about the timid lines of its predecessor – the new Seltos has grown up, matured and looks more solid than ever. With its 4430 mm length, the crossover boldly wedges itself into the most populated segment, demonstrating a high-lifted hood and an appearance that screams for adventure. The designers have achieved that rare balance between sophisticated urban chic and a rugged character that suggests that the car will not be afraid of a dirt road.

Step inside and you'll find yourself in a true digital oasis. The interior has been literally transformed, featuring three screens that seem to have been taken out of a science fiction movie. The cockpit is dominated by two 12.3-inch displays, and an additional 5.3-inch panel takes care of the climate comfort. But it's not all just “pixels and software“ - the space for rear passengers has grown significantly, and the backrests are adjustable so that even long journeys pass unnoticed. The 536-liter trunk is ready to absorb everything you need for a family vacation.

Under the hood of the new Seltos, things are no less interesting. The start is entrusted to the familiar 1.6 T-GDI turbo engine with 180 hp, which can be coupled with a classic lever or a nimble 7-speed automatic with two clutches. Security lovers can rest easy - 4x4 drive is available, and for those looking for “green“ efficiency, a hybrid with 178 hp will appear later. If you are one of those people who like to leave the asphalt, the X-Line version with a ground clearance of 205 mm is just for you.

The technological arsenal is simply staggering for this class. From adaptive autopilot and “smart“ sign tracking to a digital key in your smartphone and an artificial intelligence voice assistant – Seltos is armed to the teeth. The car supports OTA updates, which means it will get better over time, just like your phone. And to top it off – the machine is capable of towing up to 1300 kg, making it an ideal companion for a small caravan or boat.

The pricing policy for Sweden already gives an indication of what to expect in our country. The base model starts at 31,812 euros, while the refined off-road versions X-Line reach just over 40,000 euros. The first units will appear on European roads this summer. Will Seltos manage to overshadow its bigger brother Sportage? Coming soon to find out, but one thing is certain - the battle in the KIA showrooms will be spectacular.