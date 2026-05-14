While Volkswagen is running away from the three cylinders, Chery is embracing them for the new OMODA

The automotive world is witnessing a curious paradox that is splitting the industry in two. While the European giants, led by Volkswagen, have officially raised the white flag in front of the notorious “downsizing“, the Chinese conglomerate Chery has decided to go in the exact opposite direction. While Wolfsburg is sending its 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit into history, replacing it with the more efficient 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the Chinese are developing a brand new “liter“ turbo engine for their future hits OMODA 2 and OMODA 4.

It seems that what is a headache for some is a golden opportunity for others! It took European manufacturers years to recognize that the lack of a cylinder is often compensated by excessive turbocharging, leading to shorter life and unexpectedly high fuel consumption in real-world conditions. Volkswagen is now shifting its focus to the 1.5-liter 115 hp engine, which has proven to be more balanced and reliable. Even SEAT is preparing MHEV versions of its best-selling Ibiza and Arona to squeeze the most out of the four cylinders.

However, Chery is no stranger to the game and clearly has other plans

Their new 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit is in an advanced stage of development and promises power of up to 135 hp - a figure that was until recently reserved for much larger engines. The Chinese giant also plans to offer an ethanol-powered version, as well as an electrified hybrid version. This unit will be the “heart” on the upcoming OMODA 2, which is expected to hit global markets in 2028.

It is interesting to note that while brands like Mazda have always resisted the three-cylinder craze (and time has proven them right), Chery sees them as an ideal option for its compact SUV models. They already have experience with a similar engine in the Tiggo 3X, known in the markets of Russia and South America, but the new development will be on a completely different technological level – with direct injection and advanced turbo management.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen who will win this duel in absentia. Will the European strategy of returning to larger volumes prove to be more far-sighted, or will the Chinese aggression with small but high-tech engines manage to convince consumers? One thing is certain – OMODA and JAECOO are making giant strides in Spain and the rest of Europe, and their new three-cylinder trump card could prove decisive for their pricing policy in the smallest segments.