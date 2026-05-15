Honda reports first loss in 70 years

Japanese automaker Honda ended its fiscal year with an unprecedented financial deficit, recording its first net loss in seventy years. According to the company's official annual financial report (covering the period until March 31, 2026), the final balance sheet shows a serious setback that surprised the markets, but analysts define it more as a one-off and controlled strategic restart.

The corporation's net financial results for the reporting period turned out to be negative, reporting a net loss of 423.9 billion yen (approximately 2.52 billion euros). This represents a drastic drop of over 150% compared to the previous fiscal year, when the brand was still generating stable positive flows. The paradox is that Honda's total revenue actually grew slightly by 0.5%, reaching a whopping 21.80 trillion yen (about 129.7 billion euros). Such a discrepancy between growing turnover and a record low in profit occurs for the first time since the company was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1957.

The main culprit for the financial shock turned out to be the complete restructuring of the brand's long-term strategy in the field of electric mobility. Honda's management took the radical decision to write off huge accounting amounts, terminating or freezing a number of ambitious battery vehicle projects, including plans for new factories in Canada and joint developments with partners. Total one-time costs and provisions for the reconfiguration of production lines amounted to an impressive 1.57 trillion yen (nearly 9.35 billion euros).

Geopolitical factors overseas also had a serious impact on the negative result. The administration of US President Donald Trump undertook a large-scale reduction in state subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles and blocked a number of environmental regulations, which led to a sharp decline in demand for battery models in North America. New import duties on cars and components further burdened Honda's account with another 346.9 billion yen (about 2.06 billion euros). On top of all this, the brand continues to lose ground in the key market in China under pressure from local manufacturers.

The lifeline for the company's balance sheet came from its legendary two-wheeler division. The motorcycle business achieved a historic record, with 22.1 million units sold globally, driven by strong demand in India and Brazil. This resulted in an operating profit of 731.9 billion yen (around 4.36 billion euros), which helped the company maintain stable liquidity levels.

Despite the serious blow, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe has categorically refused to resign and has announced a new recovery plan. The brand is officially abandoning its goal of full electrification by 2040 and is redirecting its main investments to hybrid technologies (HEV) and classic internal combustion engines, where the market is currently experiencing serious hunger. Forecasts for the next fiscal year are optimistic, with management expecting a quick return to green territory with a forecast net profit of 260 billion yen (around 1.55 billion euros).