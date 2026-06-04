BYD eyes Maserati and other European brands, but analysts are skeptical about the deals

In the automotive world, Chinese giant BYD's plans for a large-scale expansion in Europe are increasingly starting to look more like a hasty muscle-flexing move than a well-thought-out business strategy. The concern's drive to buy up empty or under-utilized factories on the Old Continent, including its appetite for the struggling but iconic Maserati brand, is being met with a huge dose of skepticism by market experts. However, an analysis by Automotive News Europe shows that rather than showing respect, this aggressive approach rather betrays serious concern in the face of the heavy punitive tariffs imposed by the European Union on imported electric vehicles from China.

BYD Vice President Stella Li was quick to confirm that the company is actively looking for plants to run entirely independently to avoid complex and inconvenient joint ventures for it. However, the focus on Italian pride Maserati, owned by Stellantis, raises a number of uncomfortable questions. Industry analysts agree that acquiring a manufacturer of exotic sports cars does not make any economic sense for a brand like BYD, which specializes in mass production and is still struggling to build a premium image in the eyes of the capricious European buyer. Such a deal seems more like an expensive PR move aimed at buying history and legitimacy, which the Chinese manufacturer simply lacks.

At the same time, Stellantis is in the process of a massive cost reduction worth 52 billion pounds and is focusing on its four main pillars - Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Ram, which logically puts the smaller brands under scrutiny. Maserati was quick to officially deny the rumors of a sale, stating that the brand is not on the market and is only looking for technological partnerships. In the background, however, there is a feeling that BYD is trying to take advantage of a moment of weakness in the European industry, although managing a legend with traditions like the Italian one requires much more than financial strength and battery assembly capacity - something that we have yet to find out whether the Chinese company even possesses.