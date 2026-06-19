Europe reports record jump in electric vehicle sales

The European automotive market has passed another key stage, after the share of fully electric vehicles reached a historic record level in May. Analyses by E-Mobility Europe, New Automotive and Fier Automotive show that over 212,000 new electric vehicle registrations were realized in 17 key markets on the Old Continent. This volume represents a serious growth of 34.4% compared to the same month of the previous year, with which electric vehicles now hold a stable share of 23.6% of total sales in the region.

The main catalyst for the increased consumer demand remains the active government financial support programs, tax breaks and high prices of classic fuels at gas stations. Among the major economies in the focus of the transformation is France, where ecological machines conquered 29.5% of the market in May. Germany also recorded a steady rise with a 25% market share and a total increase in registrations of 41% in the first five months.

However, the most dynamic development was observed in the Italian market, where the launch of new government subsidy schemes literally doubled the volume of electric vehicles delivered since the beginning of the year. At the same time, traditional leaders in Scandinavia and Benelux are consolidating their positions with a clear dominance of electric propulsion. According to analysts, in May the market share of electric cars reached 78.7% in Denmark, followed by Finland with 49.6%, Sweden with 41.2%, the Netherlands with 41.3% and Belgium with 36.8%.

The positive results on the European continent coincide with the general global trend of sustainable growth of the sector over the past three months. Against this backdrop, Europe continues to play the role of one of the main technological and market drivers in the decarbonization process of personal and commercial transport.

Against this backdrop, Bulgaria also demonstrates interesting market anomalies, recording a serious three-digit growth rate in percentage terms, albeit based on relatively low initial volumes. The latest official data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) for the first four months of 2026 assign our country third place in the European Union in terms of the rate of increase in purchases of new electric vehicles, reporting a jump of an impressive 85.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Despite this momentum, however, the Bulgarian buyer remains a traditionalist in his choice – The market share of fully battery-powered cars in our country still remains below the 10% mark (around 9.6% of total sales in the spring of 2026), while conventional gasoline engines continue to dominate categorically with over 70% of the new vehicle market in the country.