Mercedes-Benz recalls over 310,000 cars due to dangerous defect

The problem lies in the microswitch in the driver's door lock, which can prevent the car from sensing that the driver has already left and activating the anti-spontaneous movement function.

The cause is due to an error in the development of the part by the subcontractor. The housing of some switches allows moisture to pass through under certain weather conditions. Over time, the contacts corrode, after which the sensor stops working.

The door lock itself remains functional: the door can be opened and closed as usual. However, the danger lies elsewhere. The car may not recognize when the driver opens the door, and therefore the electronic parking brake or automatic transmission shifting into park mode may not work.

The recall includes the 2019-2022 A-Class, 2020-2021 CLA, 2022-2023 C-Class, 2024 CLE, as well as the GLA, GLB and GLC crossovers from various years of production. The campaign covers standard modifications, versions with 4Matic all-wheel drive and some versions of Mercedes-AMG.

The GLB is most affected by the recall. Among them are 71,696 GLB 250 4Matic with all-wheel drive and 56,879 GLB 250 with front-wheel drive. At the same time, there are also rare modifications on the list: for example, the campaign affects only one Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe from 2024.

Mercedes-Benz received the first complaints about the switch back in 2021. Owners noticed that the lights or multimedia system did not turn off after getting out of the car. The investigation lasted several years and eventually led the company to the conclusion that moisture had penetrated the part. The probability of a malfunction increases at high temperatures, humidity and condensation.

In the US, Mercedes-Benz has registered 176 complaints, all of which are related to the operation of the lighting and other interior equipment. There have been no cases in the US market when the car drove off without a driver due to this defect. At the same time, several similar cases have occurred in other countries.

Owners of the recalled cars will receive a free replacement of the driver's door lock and the defective switch. The supplier has already changed production so that cars assembled after May 20, 2026 should not have this defect.