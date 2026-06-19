Toyota demonstrates the off-road capabilities of the new Land Cruiser FJ

The Japanese automotive giant Toyota chose the iconic Fuji Speedway and the large-scale Land Cruiser Fes Japan 2026 festival to demonstrate to the public for the first time the real capabilities of the newest and most compact addition to its heavy-duty range - the Land Cruiser FJ. The main mission of this public test was to prove to skeptics that the new model is not just another fashionable city toy with a brutal, retro design, but a full-fledged heir to the family, designed to survive and dominate far from the beaten asphalt roads.

During the dynamic tests on the specially prepared track, the SUV was faced with a series of extreme situations simulating real heavy off-road. One of the most impressive disciplines involved passing through an area with a lateral slope of a serious 25 degrees. Despite its high body and noticeable body tilt, the compact fighter maintained perfect stability, held its trajectory without slipping and continued along the route. Immediately after that, the car also coped with the classic test of diagonal twisting and overhang, in which some of the wheels lose contact with the pavement and hang in the air.

It was at this point that the intelligent combination of tough engineering and modern electronics came to the rescue. The Active Traction Control (A-TRC) system instantly recognized the wheels that were floating in the air, applied braking force to them and redirected the available torque to the tires with solid ground underneath, pulling the machine out of the trap effortlessly. The brand's engineers admit that due to its shorter wheelbase and compact dimensions, the FJ cannot offer the huge suspension travel that the flagship Land Cruiser 300 is capable of, but the precise chassis settings successfully compensate for this geometric difference.

The concept behind the Land Cruiser FJ relies on classic off-road canons – a strong frame under the body, short front and rear overhangs and a specific geometry designed for attacking steep terrain. At the same time, the more modest dimensions prove to be a huge weapon on narrow forest clearings or rocky paths, where its huge brothers would experience serious difficulties in maneuvering. With this model, Toyota does not aim to replace established off-road icons, but to expand its influence in the more accessible segment, proving that true adventurous character does not depend on the size of the body.