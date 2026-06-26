The first all-electric supercoupe of the Italian icon, called Luce, has received a lot of criticism for its design and lack of a V12. However, it turns out that behind closed doors in the luxury market, a brilliant chess game is being played. Wealthy customers quickly sensed which way the wind was blowing and saw in the quiet innovative model the perfect tool with which to solidify their positions in the brand's ultra-exclusive ecosystem. According to rumors spread by the Bloomberg agency, the purchase of this half-million technological marvel is perceived as a kind of “pressure” or a loyalty bribe, guaranteeing a golden visa for future limited-run petrol masterpieces.

Of course, the headquarters in Maranello immediately rushed to diplomatically clear their reputation, categorically denying that acquiring the ecological vehicle is a prerequisite for access to the lists of rare cars. The Italians strongly emphasize that the distribution of the most appetizing morsels from their range is based on a complex history of factors, and not on a purchase under construction. However, this whole wave of speculation is completely logical given Ferrari's unique and ruthless business model. The brand deliberately maintains market hunger, producing fewer cars than there is real demand, in order to preserve its aura of inaccessibility. Thus, the right to own jewels like the Daytona SP3 or the unique One-Off program is earned with years of loyalty and serious investments.

The Ferrari Luce itself is an epochal and colossal project that takes the iconic horse silhouette into previously unknown electric territories with a brutal power of over 1,000 horsepower and four electric motors. The base price of this silent blade is expected to exceed the cosmic 550,000 euros, which automatically crowns it one of the most expensive electric cars on the planet. And although the Italians are boldly entering the era of zero emissions, they have absolutely no intention of opening the factory doors wide for mass production. After the record year 2024 with 13,752 units delivered, the strategy of strict volume control remains an iron rule. It seems that Luce, despite its unsightly appearance, will not just expand the brand's horizons, but will become the perfect litmus test for how far the richest fans are willing to go to stay in the narrowest and most prestigious circle of the automotive world.