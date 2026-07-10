Geely vs. Chery in the race for the mileage record

If you thought until now that the future belongs only to pure electric cars, it's time to rethink your positions. A real gladiatorial battle with titanic battles has broken out in the world of hybrids, and the ultimate goal was only one - the title of the most durable sedan on the planet. Two Chinese colossuses entered the arena, but only one left with a gold certificate from Guinness World Records.

Until recently, Chery proudly sat on the throne with its technological flagship Fulwin A8L. The car showed muscle and serious autonomy, but Geely decided that it was time to put an end to this dominance. Their new Geely Galaxy A7 EM literally smashed the previous record, covering a full 240 kilometers more without any intermediate stops for gas or electricity. The end result? A staggering 2,608.36 km on a single tank and a fully charged battery. Simply put, that’s the distance from Sofia to Paris covered in one breath.

Under the hood of this 4.9-meter monster is the second generation of the Thor EM Hybrid 2.0 hybrid system. Engineers have outdone themselves, achieving a thermal efficiency of the 1.5-liter gasoline unit of an astonishing 47.26%. When we add the electric motor to it, the sedan’s system power reaches a respectable 350 horsepower. However, all this power does not come at the expense of your wallet – thanks to the AI Cloud Power 2.0 artificial intelligence, which analyzes the terrain and traffic in real time, fuel consumption drops to the symbolic 2 liters per 100 km. Even with a completely discharged Aegis Golden Brick battery (which alone provides 235 km of pure electric driving), the car continues to be absurdly economical.

And now comes the best part. One would expect such an engineering miracle to cost as much as a small apartment. Nothing like that. In its native market in China, the base price of the Geely Galaxy A7 EM starts at a modest 100,000 yuan for these scales, which is equivalent to about 12,700 euros (calculated against the previous 1.1 million rubles). For this amount, the buyer does not get a "licked" car, but a luxurious digital interior with a huge 14.6-inch 2K touchscreen display, an intelligent head-up display (HUD) on the windshield and seats with a 14-point massage function that turn even the longest journey into a real spa pleasure. The market game has changed radically and European manufacturers definitely have a reason for serious headaches.