Every 10th car on the Bulgarian market is a DONGFENG

The brands of DONGFENG – Forthing, Dongfeng, DFSK, DFM and M-Hero, ranked among the top 10 best-selling car brands in Bulgaria for the first half of 2026 and in first place among

Chinese manufacturers.

For January-June this year, 1,045 cars were sold, according to data based on registrations with the Traffic Police.

“The result is a clear sign of the growing trust of Bulgarian customers in the new generation of cars from China, which combine modern design and equipment, competitive price, high level of technology and an increasingly strong presence in the segments of SUVs, family cars, hybrid and electric models. The achieved result strengthens the position of DONGFENG as one of the fastest growing brands on the Bulgarian market,“ commented Petya Nikolova, CEO of China Motor Company AD - the official importer of DONGFENG for Bulgaria and Serbia and the largest supplier of Chinese cars in Bulgaria.

The ambition of China Motor is for the brands of DONGFENG to enter the top 5 of the best-selling car brands in Bulgaria by the end of 2026. “The East Wind (which is actually the translation of the brand name DONGFENG), is no longer the future, but the present. The result achieved in the first six

months of the year and the continuing growth trend in sales for the fourth consecutive year show that the Bulgarian market is ready for a new generation of cars - technological, affordable, well-equipped and tailored to the real needs of customers. For us, entering the top 10 is an important step, but not the ultimate goal. Our ambition is to have DONGFENG among the five best-selling brands in Bulgaria by the end of 2026,“ Petya Nikolova also stated.

The Avto Union EAD Group, of which China Motor Company is a part, has been focusing on the development of Chinese brands only since 2021. The group has set itself the ambitious goal of reaching a 10% market share in Bulgaria with all brands in its portfolio, which will make it one of the leading automotive groups in the region.

The strong results of DONGFENG in the first half of 2026 come against the backdrop of growing interest in Chinese automakers in Europe and Bulgaria. More and more consumers are choosing brands that offer a high technological level, modern safety systems, rich standard equipment and an attractive price-quality ratio.

More information about the company and the brands it offers can be

found on avtounion.bg and chinamotor.bg.