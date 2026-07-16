BMW, Toyota, Bosch and Repsol test renewable gasoline in real-world conditions

Instead of focusing solely on full electrification, some of the most influential names in the industry are looking for practical solutions for the current fleet. A consortium of leading companies has launched an innovative pilot project in Spain that aims to evaluate the behavior of standard production cars powered entirely by renewable fuel. The initiative demonstrates how technological neutrality can contribute to a rapid reduction in harmful emissions without requiring drastic changes in driving habits.

The experiment, which started this month, has twenty vehicles from the BMW, MINI, Toyota and Lexus brands on the roads. They are operated in real-world conditions, fueled only with specially developed Repsol Nexa 100% Renewable gasoline. The fuel is produced from organic waste and biomass at the Spanish energy giant's refinery in Cartagena, in accordance with strict European Union standards. Thanks to this closed cycle, the net carbon footprint is reduced by up to 90% compared to conventional gasoline, while no technical modification to the engines or gas stations is required.

The project also examines the logistical readiness for mass distribution of such alternatives through existing infrastructure. A key element in this direction is the Bosch Digital Fuel Twin technology, which monitors and guarantees the origin of the fuel from the moment of its production to its combustion in the cylinders. This precise traceability is achieved through data exchange between filling stations and vehicle on-board systems, providing full transparency on the actual emissions savings.

According to manufacturers, the development of the concept of vehicles running exclusively on environmentally friendly fuels (VEEF) is vital to achieving the climate goals of the Old Continent. Given the fact that millions of internal combustion cars will remain on the road for decades to come, renewable fuels are emerging as the fastest and most cost-effective tool for immediately reducing pollution in Europe, including in countries with slower fleet renewal such as Bulgaria.