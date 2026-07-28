The decline of German luxury in China

Serious turmoil in the Asian car market has forced the Ingolstadt-based company to drastically revise its financial expectations, facing unprecedented pressure on a global scale.

Dark clouds are hanging over the future of the European premium giants in the world's largest car market. According to informed sources from the Bloomberg analytical agency, the German company Audi is quietly rewriting its financial estimates, preparing for a noticeable decline in revenue and operating profit. The reason for this pessimism lies in the systematic cooling of interest on the part of Chinese buyers in traditional Western luxury vehicles.

The German brand's initial revenue estimates of 63 billion euros have already been adjusted downward to a much more modest 58 billion euros. This serious reduction of as much as 5 billion euros clearly shows that the decline in sales on the Asian continent is not a temporary stagnation, but a permanent trend that threatens the stability of the entire premium sector.

However, the current situation is far from affecting only the brand with the four rings. The entire elite of the German automotive industry is going through an extremely difficult period. Related giants of the rank of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Porsche are experiencing identical difficulties, trying to maintain their positions in the region. In addition to the greatly deteriorated demand in the East, additional global headaches are added, related to the rising import duties on American soil, which further squeezes the income of European concerns.