Shocking 1000-horsepower Volkswagen Golf

On the occasion of its honorable 75th anniversary on the South African market, the local division of the German giant showed a fundamentally transformed version of the popular hatchback. Based on the standard VW Golf GTI platform, this radical racing car is designed with a single goal - unquestionably dominant performance in Time Attack and hill climb disciplines.

At the heart of this brutal engineering development is the iconic 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbocharged unit, borrowed directly from the Audi RS3. Thanks to the installation of a massive new turbine and retuned control electronics, the standard power of 400 horsepower has been boosted to impressive four-digit values. All this enormous power is transmitted to the four wheels via a specialized racing transmission, supported by a completely redesigned suspension and a significantly more durable braking system.

The appearance of the machine undergoes a complete metamorphosis, with the entire factory bodywork replaced by lightweight carbon fiber panels. Engineers have lowered the center of gravity and added bloated aerodynamic elements to ensure maximum downforce in corners. The stripped-down interior is stripped of all soundproofing and comfort to make way for a single sports floor pan, racing steering wheel, digital display and tubular roll cage.