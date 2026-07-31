Toyota has created the most expensive and most powerful Corolla in history, which is with... a three-cylinder engine

The Japanese automobile giant Toyota made a surprising and bold decision, turning the well-known, practical Corolla into a real weapon for the race track. The new GRMN modification categorically turns its back on family comfort, losing the rear row of seats in the name of maximum efficiency. This unprecedented move is supported by an abundance of carbon components and a suspension, the setting of which was honed on the merciless bends of the legendary Nurburgring track. The price of this engineering feat in the US market starts at $64,360, and exactly 730 units will roll off the assembly lines, making the model a rare collector's item.

The birth of the GRMN Corolla in question is not the result of a random experiment, but a direct emanation of the invaluable experience gained by the brand in the grueling Japanese Super Taikyu endurance championship. Instead of gliding along the surface and simply increasing the power to the skies, the designers have chosen the far more thorny path of fine tuning. Their focus has fallen on sharpening the reactions when applying gas, precise cornering and the machine's ability to maintain a killer high pace in long series of laps.

In truth, the battle with excess weight has been relentless, with the lack of a rear sofa being just the tip of the iceberg. The front hood, fenders, side details on the front bumper, as well as the massive rear wing are sculpted from high-tech carbon fiber. This diet, combined with lightweight forged wheels, has shaved exactly 30 kilograms off the weight of the standard GR Corolla, tipping the scales at a respectable 1,460 kilograms.

Under the hood of this track athlete, the familiar 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo engine, generating 300 horsepower, continues to be installed. However, the Japanese engineers have managed to squeeze additional power out of it, increasing torque from 400 to 410 Nm. Optimal thrust is developed in the key range between 4000 and 4600 rpm, which is perfectly calculated for instant acceleration when exiting tight curves.

To ensure that the unit does not capitulate to thermal stress during heavy sessions, the cooling system has been seriously upgraded. An additional radiator has been implemented, accompanied by a completely independent air duct for cold air. As a kind of icing on the cake, a special system sprays fine water powder onto the intercooler, maintaining the temperature within optimal limits and ensuring constant power lap after lap.

The uncompromising nature of the car also dictates the choice of transmission, as the Corolla GRMN will delight automotive purists only with a six-speed manual gearbox. The shortened gear ratios keep the engine constantly in its most efficient operating mode, and intelligent electronics take care of automatically equalizing the revs when changing back to a lower gear, eliminating the need for complex foot maneuvers.

The four-wheel drive, bearing the designation GR-Four, has also undergone a metamorphosis through a changed algorithm for distributing traction between the axles. The engineers' goal is to achieve unwavering stability at extreme speeds and a telepathic connection with the steering wheel. The suspension rests on specialized monotube shock absorbers, and the 18-inch forged wheels are shod in uncompromising Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slicks.

The aerodynamic package is modeled with surgical precision. The openings in the front hood and fenders effectively evacuate hot air from the engine compartment, while the front sills and rear wing generate serious downforce. The wing itself offers five different angles of attack, allowing for fine-tuning according to the configuration of the specific track.

The pilot's workplace is entirely subordinate to dynamic driving. The deep-backed half-bucket seats cement the bodies of the driver and passenger, while the special dashboard coating absorbs light and prevents irritating glare on the windshield. In front of the passenger seat, a carbon panel with Akio Toyoda's personal signature and the machine's serial number proudly stands.

The color palette is laconic and is limited to the shades Zero Gravity and Gravel. As a compliment to the deal, the lucky ones who managed to get the car will receive a one-year membership in the National Association of Motorsports of the United States, as well as a personal lesson with a professional instructor on a closed track.