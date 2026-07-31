France accuses Renault of manipulating diesel engines

Renault will face criminal charges in France for cheating on diesel emissions, becoming the second carmaker after Volkswagen to be tried in France in the so-called “Dieselgate“ scandal.

These are cars with diesel engines sold from 2009 to 2017 and meeting the environmental standards Euro 5 and Euro 6. According to the prosecutor's office, the systems installed on them were able to recognize laboratory tests and reduce nitrogen oxide emissions to the permitted level. During normal operation, the cars, according to the investigation, emitted more pollutants.

The decision to refer the case to the criminal court was signed on July 24, and the parties were notified a few days later. The first hearing is scheduled for April 2027. This does not mean that Renault's guilt has been proven: the court will have to consider the investigation materials and the company's arguments.

Renault has denied the charges and insists that it did not use illegal devices to cheat on environmental tests. The manufacturer explained that the limitations of exhaust gas purification systems are determined by the need to simultaneously reduce emissions and ensure the safe operation of the car.

The company also points to a recent decision by the High Court in London, which largely acquitted Renault and four other car manufacturers of similar charges. However, the French case is a separate case, so the British decision does not stop the upcoming trial in Paris. Renault said it would defend its innocence in court, as well as the professional reputation of its employees.

French investigators are investigating more than just Renault. The judge is also considering a request by prosecutors to transfer the cases against Peugeot-Citroen and Fiat Chrysler, which are now part of Stellantis. The scandal itself began in 2015 with Volkswagen, which admitted to using software to cheat on emissions tests. Since then, the German carmaker has paid more than 32 billion euros in fines and damages, mostly in the United States.