Unique Mercedes-Maybach S-Class inspired by LeBron James

The world of luxury cars and sports once again marks an impressive intersection. The automotive giant Mercedes has revealed a special, fully customized version of its top sedan Maybach, personally inspired by the taste and history of basketball superstar LeBron James. The creation will make its official debut during the prestigious Monterey Car Week auto show, after which it will be auctioned off for charity.

The project was implemented on the basis of the updated Mercedes-Maybach S 680 under the umbrella of the Manufaktur Made To Measure individual order program. The exterior of the flagship is distinguished by an elegant body color in a shade of light ivory, with the model-specific alloy wheels painted in the same tone. In place of the familiar shields denoting the monumental V12 engine, the engineers have placed the personal initials LJ.

The limousine's body reflects the high craftsmanship of the Stuttgart brands. Premium Nappa leather in Stormy Weather shade is used for the upholstery, contrasting with porcelain white stitching. The decorative panels are made of black piano lacquer with fine floating lines, and details referring to the athlete's roots are integrated throughout the interior. A special engraved plaque with the geographical coordinates of the basketball player's birthplace is located on the center console — city of Akron, Ohio, as well as symbols dedicated to his family.

Under the hood of this unique car is the well-known engineering masterpiece - a 6.0-liter V12 gasoline engine with two turbines, generating 621 horsepower and a massive 899 Nm of torque. The thrust is transmitted to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. All this allows the luxury limousine to launch from a standstill to 96 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

After the California Auto Show, the car will be auctioned off. All proceeds from the sale will go directly to the athlete's charitable foundation, the LeBron James Family Foundation, which supports the education and development of children in his home region.