Toyota may turn Prius into an economical sports car

The model, which for decades has served as a global symbol of environmental pragmatism and moderate driving, is about to receive a completely unexpected premorphosis. Japanese automobile giant Toyota is preparing an extremely bold step - turning the hybrid Prius into a full-blooded sports model with the Gazoo Racing emblem. According to publications in the authoritative Japanese publication Best Car, the project for a serial GR Prius is already in an advanced stage, and its official premiere is expected at the Tokyo Motor Show in January 2027.

This is not about a cosmetic package with optical improvements like the GR Sport, but about a thorough technical revision of the car. Although the Japanese manufacturer is still officially silent and the characteristics do not have an officially confirmed status, the automotive community is following with great interest the development of the project, whose direct visual and conceptual inspiration is the attractive Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition prototype.

The concept in question was presented in 2023 on the occasion of the centennial anniversary of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. Initially, it was perceived simply as a design exercise, but today experts define it as a direct engineering basis for the serial GR Prius. The concept featured a carbon fiber hood, dramatically widened wheel arches for a wider track, a massive rear diffuser, spoiler, and additional lighting elements for night driving, borrowed directly from the Toyota GR010 Hybrid racing hypercar.

The transition to full-fledged GR status requires much more than just an aggressive look. The brand's sports division is developing a completely new suspension tuning, a significantly more resistant braking system and structural reinforcements on the body itself to achieve maximum torsional rigidity.

The biggest intrigue surrounding the future model remains the drive system. Expectations are for a seriously modified hybrid configuration, based on the familiar 2.0-liter gasoline unit, but with significantly increased power. It is also assumed that an intelligent E-Four all-wheel drive will be implemented with an additional electric motor on the rear axle, which will provide lightning-fast torque distribution. Such a move would forever change the perception of the Prius, transforming it from a symbol of thrift into a true adrenaline generator.