An extremely rare Aston Martin, built specifically for actor Daniel Craig, is set to go under the hammer at Broad Arrow Auctions. The 2014 Vanquish coupe is expected to fetch between $175,000 and $225,000.

The stunning vehicle is part of the Centenary Edition series, created to honor the legendary car brand's 100th anniversary. Only 100 units of this specification were produced worldwide, and the British film star's copy rightfully bears the iconic serial number 007, duly documented on special commemorative plaques in the interior.

The British actor took a personal part in the specification and customization of the machine. The car is finished in an individually selected black and blue body, combined with a special blue leather upholstery in the cabin. The equipment includes original lightweight wheels and a high-end Bang & Olufsen.

The powertrain relies on a classic 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine with a power of 573 horsepower. Coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the unit provides acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 324 km/h.

Daniel Craig was the owner of the unique coupe until 2018, operating it extremely carefully. To date, the car is in perfect technical and visual condition with an odometer reading of only 2100 kilometers.