How much does a new car depreciate in its first year and how to preserve its value

Buying a new car from a dealership undoubtedly brings a sense of security and prestige, but financial analysis shows that this is an investment with an immediate loss of capital. On the European and Bulgarian markets, depreciation in the first 12 months after setting foot on the road varies in a wide range from 5% to over 30%, with the specific percentage depending on the brand, drivetrain and market liquidity of the model.

The most sought-after and mass-market cars on the Old Continent — compact hatchbacks, crossovers from popular European and Asian brands, as well as hybrid models — retain their price relatively well. In their case, the financial shrinkage in the first year usually ranges between 5% and 15%. At the opposite end of the scale are high-end luxury limousines, exotic brand modifications, as well as some fully electric vehicles, the value of which can drop sharply by 30% to 50% and more over the same period.

There is no strict universal calculation formula due to the dynamic market environment. Changes in environmental requirements in Europe, changes in fuel and electricity prices, as well as regular facelifts by manufacturers constantly change the attitudes of buyers, but there is one valid rule: Models with proven low maintenance costs and easy access to spare parts retain a high residual value, while machines with complex and expensive to repair components quickly lose their attractiveness after the expiration of the factory warranty.

Demand in the secondary market in our country is also strongly tied to subsequent maintenance. Difficult access to body components, expensive optics or specific electronic hardware directly lower the price of a used vehicle, as future owners calculate these risks in advance.

The main strategy for anyone planning to resell their car in a few years with minimal loss comes down to strict adherence to service intervals. Keeping complete documentation — service book, invoices for repairs and work cards, even in the presence of an electronic file — serves as categorical proof of proper operation and helps to achieve the maximum price in a future transaction.